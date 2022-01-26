Marilyn Manson responds to accusations he raped Evan Rachel Wood while filming a music video









Earlier in the week, it was revealed in an advanced screening of the forthcoming documentary, Phoenix Rising, that Evan Rachel Wood alleged that her former partner Marilyn Manson had raped her while they were shooting a music video together.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that,” Wood states in the two-part documentary regarding the filming of ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’.

She continued: “I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me. It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video.”

Wood then elucidated how the film industry is open to such abuses. She added: “I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back—to just soldier through. I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do.”

Distressingly concluding: “I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

Since then, Manson’s attorney has responded to the claims with a prepared statement, reading: “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner [Manson’s real name], her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.”

Continuing: “Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups.”

As of yet, no further legal proceedings have been announced on the matter. The claim is one of many made by several women against the musician since the story first broke almost exactly a year ago. Further details are expected to emerge from proceedings in the coming weeks.