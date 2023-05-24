Margot Robbie wants to work with Paul Thomas Anderson









Barbie star Margot Robbie has revealed that she would like to work with director Paul Thomas Anderson in the future and that the director is “aware” of her ambition.

Speaking with Vogue, Robbie said Barbie director Greta Gerwig was on her “list for a long time”. She also revealed Babylon‘s Damien Chazelle was also on that list. Meanwhile, the chance to appear in Asteroid City allowed the actor to tick off Wes Anderson, which leaves only one major name on her list. “PTA is the big one I haven’t ticked,” she said of Paul Thomas Anderson. When asked if he knows about her desire to appear in one of his productions, Robbie responded: “He’s aware”.

Robbie is also a producer of the forthcoming Barbie film, which arrives in cinemas this summer. In the same Vogue interview, she revealed Gal Gadot was initially who she had in mind for the titular role. “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie commented.

She added: “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork”.

In other Barbie news, John Cena recently revealed how he failed his audition for the film but was later asked to participate in the project by Robbie. He explained on SiriusXM Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, “I saw Margot, and she was like, ‘Why aren’t you doing this, we’re filming across the street?’ and I said the same thing. I said, ‘I’ll do whatever I can to help.’”