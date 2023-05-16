John Cena explains landing a surprise role in Greta Gerwig movie ‘Barbie’









Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, which the director wrote alongside Noah Baumbach, boasts a rich cast of stars, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and Will Ferrell. The addition of cast member and pro-wrestler John Cena, however, may come as a surprise to fans.

Speaking on the SiriusXM Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the Bumblebee and Suicide Squad actor reveals how a chance encounter with Robbie set things in motion.

After some initial attempts on his own, the 46-year-old had been unsuccessful in landing a role in Gerwig’s fourth feature, explaining: “They were putting out open casting for the movie. I get it, like I wasn’t a piece for the puzzle. That’s fine. I tried. I was rejected”. Despite this, whilst filming separate things in close proximity to one another, Cena was presented with a second chance.

“I saw Margot, and she was like, ‘Why aren’t you doing this, we’re filming across the street?’ and I said the same thing. I said, ‘I’ll do whatever I can to help.’” It appears some may have questioned the three-time World Heavyweight Champion’s decision to gravitate towards a role in such a film, with Cena continuing: “I think a lot of times people think for people, saying like, ‘Oh, he wouldn’t do that’… a chance is a chance. An opportunity to show your skill or develop a new skill, that’s fantastic. That’s why I want to do all this stuff.”

Listen to the clip below.