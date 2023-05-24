Margot Robbie reveals Gal Gadot was the original choice to play Barbie









The star and producer of the upcoming Barbie movie, Margot Robbie, has revealed that she and director Greta Gerwig initially wanted Gal Gadot to take on the title role.

Speaking in a new interview with Vogue, Robbie revealed that they were looking for “Barbie energy” during the initial casting process and saw this X factor in Gadot. “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie told the publication, adding: “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork”.

Alas, Gadot wasn’t available to take the role, but Robbie and Gerwig found other Barbies in the form of Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey for the supporting cast, whilst she herself took the leading part.

Later in the feature, it’s revealed the director of photography, Rodrigo Prieto, created a unique colour palette for the movie which Gerwig termed ‘Techni-Barbie’. Inspired by old musicals, the director referenced such movies as The Red Shoes and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg in the conversation: “They have such a high level of what we came to call authentic artificiality…You have a painted sky in a soundstage. Which is an illusion, but it’s also really there. The painted backdrop is really there. The tangibility of the artifice is something that we kept going back to”.

Take a look at the trailer for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie below.