Margot Robbie names the most “embarrassing” moment of her career









The rise of Australian star Margot Robbie to the height of Hollywood stardom is quite some story, with the young actor having grown from humble beginnings in the TV show Neighbours. Years later, she’s had the chance to collaborate with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese and David O. Russell, becoming one of the industry’s most established leading actors in the process.

Finding stardom in the late 2000s, Robbie joined the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Natalie Imbruglia, who have each found fame off the back of the TV soap, steadily rising the ranks until 2013 when she would feature in a life-changing double bill. Whilst the Richard Curtis romantic comedy About Time made for a nice cinematic appetiser, it was her work opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street that would change her fortunes beyond doubt.

Speaking about her time on the film as a young actor surrounded by so many industry veterans, Robbie recalled having to have a drink before filming during the shooting of her opening scene: “I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – very, very nervous…Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film’.”

Of course, millions of people watched the film, with The Wolf of Wall Street going down as one of Scorsese’s greatest 21st-century triumphs, telling the story of the real-life corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Fatefully, the role would lead her on a path of industry glory, which culminated in 2023’s Barbie, a colossal artistic and financial achievement that she starred in and produced.

Yet, just like with every Hollywood star, such achievements couldn’t have come without a fair few regrets, with the Australian actor revealing her most embarrassing moment during an interview for Barbie with her co-star Ryan Gosling.

Discussing the moments they’ve looked ridiculous on screen, making special reference to their neon getup in Barbie, Robbie admitted: “I’ve looked very ridiculous…I was on Neighbours for three years, they once made me wear, like, a giant cigarette suit…it was the most embarrassing thing”.

Catching a glimpse of the Neighbours clip during the interview, we can confirm that the scene is indeed pretty embarrassing and a far cry from her glamorous role in Barbie. “I’ll make you sick, I’ll make you stink and I’ll guarantee that nobody ever wants to kiss you,” Robbie’s Donna Freedman states during the clip, in a moment we can only presume was raising awareness of the dangers of smoking.

Take a look at the interview below, along with a small clip from the Australian soap.