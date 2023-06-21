Margot Robbie on Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ script: “This is genius and they’re never gonna let us make it”









The anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie in the lead role as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is continuing to grow.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Robbie recently admitted that when she first read Gerwig’s script for the film, she loved it but felt that it would never finally be made.

The actor said, alongside Gerwig, “The script was, when I read it, I thought, ‘genius’, and I was like, ‘They’re never gonna let us make it, what a shame. This is all gonna go to waste.’”

“It’s not just because the movie is unexpected, it’s because Greta pushes it in directions that I didn’t think they’d let us go in,” she added. “I think that a big part of that is acknowledging the things that people find problematic about Barbie.”

However, there’s room in the script for the things that “people love about Barbie”, too, according to Robbie. “Being able to do both while having a relevant conversation about where the world is at today and also acknowledging the 60-year-plus history,” she said.

Robbie added, “It’s just a lot of things to do at once. She does it so deftly, and ultimately, the whole experience is still so fun and weirdly emotional. At the end of it all, you’re not really thinking about a doll; you’re thinking about what it means to be alive in the world. It gets unexpectedly deep.”

The reason Robbie didn’t think Barbie would get made was that “the [toy company] Mattel CEO is a main character, and Mattel itself is a character.” The actor noted, “I just thought they’re not gonna let us make this. There’s a lot of jokes in there, and they’re not gonna let us get away with that, but they did!”

Check out the trailer for Barbie below.