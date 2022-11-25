Margot Robbie drank tequila before 'The Wolf of Wall Street' nude scene









Margot Robbie has revealed that she drank “a couple of shots of tequila” before shooting her nude scene in The Wolf of Wall Street. Notably, Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film was her breakout role, a project in which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey as Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of protagonist Jordan Belfort.

Robbie made the admission during a recording for BAFTA: A Life In Pictures. Speaking specifically about her opening scene in the movie, where she is wearing only stockings and high heels, the actor explained her intense nerves, as this was her first taste of the major leagues. Duly, she needed a little help from alcohol.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – very, very nervous,” she explained. “Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film’.”

“It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything,” she continued. “And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar’.”

Robbie then revealed that the film was a largely collaborative one and that, eventually, she felt comfortable “riffing” with her colleagues on set. Most importantly, sharing her ideas for the film with director Scorsese. Demonstrating to everyone her skill, Robbie even helped to rewrite a vital scene that leads to Naomi and Jordan divorcing.

“I just turned 22,” she recalled. “I mean, we were a couple of months into the shoot at that point, so the tone had been set that it was a bit of a free for all on that film. It was kind of like, the crazier you are, the more Marty is going to love it, and the more screen time you’re going to get, so it was a real sink or swim situation”.

Robbie concluded: “By that point, I was ready to throw out any ideas.”

