Margot Robbie says she was "mortified" by leaked 'Barbie' images









Greta Gerwig is set to release her third feature film, Barbie, a live-action romantic comedy, in July 2023. However, eager fans can’t seem to wait that long for the project, which will star Margot Robbie in the titular role alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

When filming took place a few months ago, it wasn’t long before fans started showing up to set to catch a glimpse of the stars playing their roles as the iconic Mattel dolls.

In June, photos and videos leaked of Robbie dressed in an all-pink attire, as well as images of the actress alongside her co-star Gosling, sporting matching neon pink 1980s-style workout gear and bright yellow roller skates.

The leaks also allowed fans an insight into the high-pitched voice Robbie will be using to play Barbie. An image of Will Ferrell, Sex Education star Connor Swindells, and actor/comedian Jamie Demetriou were also leaked, which showed them roller skating in suits.

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Robbie revealed that she actually felt humiliated when fans came to watch the filming of the movie. She said: “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way. We look like we’re laughing, having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. I was like ‘this is the most humiliating moment of my life'”, she continued.

Fallon asked Robbie if she thought filming would gain so much publicity, to which she replied: “No. I knew once [we] were doing exteriors, [we’re] gonna get papped. We stand out a little bit in those outfits, so I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was mad.”

The only official teasers we have received so far are images of Robbie in a pink convertible and a tanned Gosling sporting ‘Ken’ underwear.