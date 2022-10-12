Margot Robbie insisted on doing 'Wolf of Wall Street' scene nude









The Martin Scorsese movie The Wolf of Wall Street may have come out almost ten years ago, but the provocative crime drama remains a favourite for many across the globe, largely due to the film providing an industry introduction for the Australian actor Margot Robbie.

Also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey, Scorsese’s movie is known for its explicit nature, including several moments of heavy cocaine use and a couple of graphic sex scenes. For the latter, Robbie insisted on doing one of these scenes fully nude, arguing that the choice would improve the overall authenticity of the moment and add to the nature of her character.

Taken aback by the request, Scorsese offered to reduce the amount of nudity, but Robbie insisted on the creative choice. Speaking about this in an interview with the Telegraph back in 2014, Robbie stated: “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell”.

Continuing, she states: “But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much”.

Fully committed to her character in the movie, who is something of a shallow social climber, Robbie adds: “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. So when Marty [Scorsese] was trying to help me out and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan, perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t. She has to be naked. She’s laying her cards on the table”.

Since she collaborated with Scorsese, Robbie has gone from strength to strength, working with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, James Gunn and David O. Russell, with projects lined up with Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig in the future. One such project is the much-anticipated Barbie movie, for which we only know titbits of information. When that first trailer drops, we’ll be all over it.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.