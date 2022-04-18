Coachella 2022: Måneskin unleash cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Womanizer’









Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin performed at Coachella for the very first time yesterday (April 17th). To mark the occasion they gave a rendition of Britney Spears’ classic 2008 track ‘Womanizer’.

Composed of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, Måneskin are set to embark on their Loud Kids Get Louder worldwide tour at the tail end of 2022 and start of 2023, during which they will perform dates across Europe, the UK and North America.

The quartet’s Coachella Sunday set during the first weekend of the festival saw them perform tracks like ‘Zitti E Buoni’ and ‘MAMMAMIA’, alongside covers of Four Seasons’ ‘Beggin” and Britney Spears’ ‘Womanizer’.

On the opening Friday of the festival, Harry Styles headlined the main stage, where he was joined by Shania Twain to perform her tracks ‘Man! I Feel Like A woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’. That same night, Arcade Fire performed a secret set on tracks from their upcoming album We, which is slated for release next month.

The Saturday, meanwhile, was headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined by Damon Albarn for two tracks. The day’s proceedings also saw the return of Carly are Jepsen, who debuted her new track ‘Western Wind’, while Justin Beiber and Daniel Ceaser joined forces for a performance of their shared single ‘Peaches.’ You can see Måneskin’s full Coachella setlist below.

Måneskin Coachella Setlist:

‘ZITTI E BUONI’

‘IN NOME DEL PADRE’

‘MAMMAMIA’

‘Beggin”

‘Chosen’

‘FOR YOUR LOVE’

‘Womanizer’

‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’

‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’

‘We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline’

