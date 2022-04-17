Coachella 2022: Watch Billie Eilish bring out Damon Albarn during headline set









Billie Eilish has established herself in Coachella history following her debut headline set, a performance that saw her bring out Blur frontman Damon Albarn.

The internet reacted with bemusement to the cameo from Blur and Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn because of the generational gap between his fans and Eilish’s followers. The pair performed ‘Getting Older’ and aired a duet of ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Earlier this year, Albarn praised Eilish, commenting: “A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Albarn wasn’t the only special guest during the headline performance, and Eilish also welcomed Khalid for their 2018 collaboration, ‘Lovely’. Eilish was also joined on stage by her brother and collaborator Finneas for ‘Your Power’ and ‘I Love You’.

The 20-year-old performed a lengthy 25 song set which is an impressive task for somebody so young, but it speaks volumes about the back catalogue Eilish has amassed.

Later this summer, Eilish will be heading to England to top the bill at Glastonbury, and if her set at Coachella is anything to go by, she’ll rise to the occasion.

Watch footage from her set below.

Billie Eilish e Damon Albarn, do Gorillaz, performando “Getting Older” no #Coachella2022 #BILLIECHELLA pic.twitter.com/uBWnDhe1NW — Billie EIlish Brasil Media (@MediaBillie) April 17, 2022

Billie eilish – Happier than ever (Coachella) pic.twitter.com/g1K1RurfOu — kdkrown (@girlonsaturn__) April 17, 2022