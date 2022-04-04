Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish performs in Taylor Hawkins T-shirt









Popstar Billie Eilish keeps giving us reasons to love her. Whether it be the brief spat she had with Kanye West, her mature and incisive comments on the porn industry, or that she consistently pledges her allegiance to charitable causes, there are many reasons to get behind the 20-year-old singer, even if her music’s not for you.

You cannot deny that in terms of eminent chart musicians, Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas bring much more to the table than many of their contemporaries, musically and personally. Duly, she performed her track ‘Happier Than Ever’ at the 2022 edition of the Grammys this weekend and blew fans away.

Whilst the performance was stellar, there was another reason why Eilish caught the eye. Joined on stage by Finneas to storm through the title track of her celebrated sophomore album, Eilish was wearing a T-shirt that featured a photograph of the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Eilish kicked off the performance inside an upside-down living room that was ‘flooded’, before making her way out onto the roof to join her brother to perform the rest of the song, echoing the sentiment of the song’s music video.

It’s been a stellar couple of weeks for Billie Eilish. She won Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars and was nominated in seven categories at this year’s Grammys. Unfortunately, though, she did not win at this year’s Grammys, but to be nominated in some of the most illustrious categories is a testament to where she finds herself at this current juncture, and at only 20 years old, she clearly has so much more to give.

Happier Than Ever was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, whilst the title track was in the running for Song and Record of the Year categories. ‘Happier Than Ever’ was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. Added to this omnipresence at the Grammys 2022, her film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was also nominated for Best Music Film.

Watch Eilish and Finneas perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ below.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xrST5k9qN0 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) April 4, 2022