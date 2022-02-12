Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West’s demand for an apology









Kanye West is no stranger to a pop star spat and his latest arose in the past few days after he perceived that 20-year-old pop star Billie Eilish had insulted his friend and collaborator Travis Scott over the Astroworld tragedy.

Back in November 2021, 10 fans tragically died and many others were severely injured in a crowd crush during Travis Scott’s headline set at Astroworld Festival. In the aftermath several authority figures criticised Scott for his lack of intervention in the matter as he continued to perform.

At a recent show, Eilish stopped mid-performance to administer an inhaler to a fan who was clearly struggling in the front row. Video footage captured the incident during which Eilish is heard saying, “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.”

West came across the footage after it was shared on the hip-hop account @RapSeaTV and he perceived it to be an insult aimed at Travis Scott. Albeit Eilish never mentioned the star by name, her benevolent act towards an ailing fan was somehow taken as an insulting gesture aimed at Scott by West who plans to perform alongside him during his Coachella headline set.

As Eilish is also set to play the festival, West stated that he would consider pulling out if she did not apologise. His statement read: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen.”

Continuing: “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and, yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

Eilish has since responded to the matter, by tweeting: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” The tweet has seemingly been deleted since it was first posted.

As of yet, West is yet to respond further to the matter, but it is likely that the feud will continue given West’s previous form in the midst of disputes. Coachella is also yet to make a statement about the feud.