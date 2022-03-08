Britney Spears vows for justice against “those who harmed me” in deleted Instagram post









While she enjoys a long-awaited vacation, Britney Spears opted to break up the celebratory flow of her bikini dances with a rather serious message regarding her pursuit of justice against those who harmed her during her previous conservatorship.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Spears valiantly wrote: “I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was …. The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ???”

Continuing: “They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

Before concluding: “I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most … Looks are deceiving.”

Those in charge of her previous conservatorship, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, have labelled her remarks “entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable”. As legal proceedings continue this remains to be seen.

Further details from a Britney Spears perspective are also set to come to light after the star reportedly signed a record-breaking book deal for her story.

According to Variety, Spears has already agreed on the deal with the publishing house Simon & Schuster, who won a bidding war that reportedly reached the whopping figure of a $15million advance.