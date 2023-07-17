Man arrested for making death threats against Lana Del Rey









A 40-year-old Canadian man has been arrested after making a series of death threats against singer Lana Del Rey.

Denys Mallet, who is from New Brunswick, was taken to Quebec and appeared in court on July 14th. His court hearing took place a day before Del Rey performed at the Plains of Abraham during the Festival d’été de Québec.

A spokesperson for Quebec City police has confirmed they received a complaint on June 29th, which sparked an investigation. The indictment states Mallet “knowingly made threats to cause death or bodily harm to L.D.R.” in Quebec City and other areas of Canada between January 1st, 2022 and July 6th, 2023.

The local police refused to release Mallet on July 14th and decided to keep him in custody for the foreseeable future. He’ll return to court for a bail hearing at a later date.

Meanwhile, Del Rey, who headlined BST Hyde Park in London on July 9th, recently revealed she considered quitting the music industry at the height of her fame. She explained: “I had no other choice than to continue, because I don’t know how to do anything else. Courage would have been to disappear. But as I was already famous, I took the easy was out. I continued to make records. There was no plans B.”

In a five-star review of Del Rey’s victorious performance at BST Hyde Park, which saw the singer bounce back from the Glastonbury debacle, Far Out wrote: “Being part of the highly emotional crowd gathered to see her felt like a celebration of femininity and sisterhood, which her setlist amplified tenfold. Hits like ‘Summertime Sadness,’ ‘Pretty When You Cry’ and ‘Cherry’ charted heartbreak and romance and were crooned by the patron saint of sad girls as she swung on a flower-covered swing.”

“The entire day felt like an observance of girlhood and all the complicated emotions that come with it, which nobody can do as well as Lana Del Rey,” the review concluded.