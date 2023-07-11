Lana Del Rey “seriously considered quitting” the music industry









Lana Del Rey has revealed she’s previously “seriously considered quitting” the music industry in recent years despite being a global superstar.

Del Rey, who headlined BST Hyde Park in London on July 9th, recently made the revelation but admitted she continued because she had no other viable career options. The ‘Venice Beach’ singer explained: “I had no other choice than to continue, because I don’t know how to do anything else. Courage would have been to disappear. But as I was already famous, I took the easy was out. I continued to make records. There was no plans B.”

In the same interview, Del Rey praised Billie Eilish as a “good person” and a “divinely talented” artist. “In pop music, women finally have the right to express themselves, their experiences. What I was doing at the start – they would have been crucified for doing before,” she told the Daily Star (via Music News).

Del Rey added: “But I am very specific. And that’s the key to universality. I don’t care if I play the wrong role, [don’t] comply with what is expected of a pop singer. What I want is to stay true to the exact moment the music comes to me.”

Last month, the singer’s sound was cut off at Glastonbury when she broke the strict curfew at Worthy Farm after arriving on-stage late. At BST Hyde Park, Del Rey made light out of the unfortunate incident and told the crowd before a rendition of ‘Diet Mountain Dew’: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.” The performer then glanced towards the side of the stage and joked: “Don’t do it.”

In a five-star review of Del Rey’s victorious performance at BST Hyde Park, which saw the singer bounce back from the Glastonbury debacle, Far Out wrote: “Being part of the highly emotional crowd gathered to see her felt like a celebration of femininity and sisterhood, which her setlist amplified tenfold. Hits like ‘Summertime Sadness,’ ‘Pretty When You Cry’ and ‘Cherry’ charted heartbreak and romance and were crooned by the patron saint of sad girls as she swung on a flower-covered swing.”

“The entire day felt like an observance of girlhood and all the complicated emotions that come with it, which nobody can do as well as Lana Del Rey,” the review concluded.