Malady share catchy new single 'Round The Bend'









Malady - 'Round The Bend' 7

London rockers Malady have released the new single ‘Round The Bend’. A garage infused track, it’s carried by a breakbeat that harks back to the heady days of the early 2000s, a time when the genre was at its zenith. For Malady, it’s much of the same formula, but it works. They expertly fuse their electronic proclivities with an indie edge, creating a sound that’s refreshing given the ubiquity of post-punk and the like.

It’s going to be an exciting period for the band, as from their first handful of releases, they’ve managed to cultivate a dedicated and growing fanbase, with their hometown shows in London always being packed to the rafters. It’s indicative of the fact that Malady‘s formula is working and that people are engaging with it.

It’s something new, and whilst we’ve heard bands such as Bloc Party and LCD Soundsystem fuse the electronic with the band setting over the past, Malady bring a fresh twist to the game, and ‘Round The Bend’ is yet another sign of their unmistakable style. Additionally, the band have delivered yet another earworm of a chorus, courtesy of frontman Percy Junior Cobbinah.

Of the new single, the band revealed in a statement: “‘Round The Bend’ is about seeking solace in communal madness, acknowledging that life can be fruitful in spite and alongside it, as we’re all in it together and whatnot”.

Malady were formed by frontman Cobbinah and guitarist Charlie Clark who knew each other from frequenting the same gigs. Cobbinah also knew drummer Ertan Cimen from university, whilst Clark and bassist Khaleem Richards met at college.

The band have cited dub, post-rave, early dubstep and IDM as influential genres, as well as indie guitar music. Taking lyrical inspiration from the idiosyncrasies of everyday life, their music is imbued with the density and natural surrealism of living in London. The band have managed to maintain consistency across their three singles, and we eagerly await whatever else they have in store.

Listen to ‘Round The Bend’ below.