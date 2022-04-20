Mads Mikkelsen recalls the "chaos" of 'Fantastic Beasts' casting









The tragedy of the widely unsuccessful Fantastic Beasts spin-off to the Harry Potter franchise is no secret, with the series having come against constant roadblocks and setbacks.

Perhaps the most public issue with the series was the departure of Johnny Depp during the release of the brand new movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, with the actor asked to leave the franchise in 2020 due to his ongoing lawsuit with Amber Heard that marked him as a potential “wife beater”.

Another Round and Casino Royale star Mads Mikkelsen was brought on to replace Depp on the project, describing the replacement process as “chaotic” in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Given just two days by Warner Bros producers to make a decision about playing Depp’s character, Grindelwald, Mikkelsen stated that the period of time was “quite chaotic,” having to watch the first two films on top of reading the new script.

“You don’t want to copy anything [Depp was] doing — that would be creative suicide,” Mikkelsen added, explaining, “Even if [a role has] been done to perfection, you want to make it your own. But you still have to build some sort of bridge between what came before”.

Meanwhile, the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently being held in a courtroom in Fairfax.

Deep into the case, a doctor and nurse have recounted the hunt they undertook for Johnny Depp’s severed fingertip after sustaining the injury in March 2015 after the actor claimed Heard threw a bottle at him, severing the tip of his middle finger.

