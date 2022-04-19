Johnny Depp’s doctors recall a search for bloody fingertip









The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally begun, with the former suing his ex-wife for $50 million following the publication of her Washington Post interview in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Without going into detail about the abuse, Depp’s attorneys have accused Heard of fabricating such claims of sexual assault in order to bolster her position as an entertainment icon. This accusation has led to Amber Heard filing a $100 million countersuit, with Depp’s alleged domestic abuse being the main point of contention.

Now, deep into the case, a doctor and nurse have recounted the hunt they undertook for Johnny Depp’s severed fingertip after sustaining the injury in March 2015 after the actor claimed Heard threw a bottle at him, severing the tip of his middle finger.

Meanwhile, Heard claims that it was likely Johnny Depp cut his finger when he smashed his telephone, with her attorneys bringing up a text message which seems to show Depp admitting that he cut his finger himself. In addition, Heard also states that during the fight, Depp allegedly choked her and sexually assaulted her, leading to several cuts on her arms and legs.

Testifying over video, David Kipper, a concierge doctor, recalled arriving on the scene and cleaning Depp’s wound before taking him to the emergency room, adding that there was blood and broken glass in the house.

The ongoing defamation trial is currently being held in a courtroom in Fairfax, Va, with Depp expected to testify on Tuesday, April 19th.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.