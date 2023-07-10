Madonna provides health update after leaving hospital









Pop superstar Madonna has provided a health update to her fans after she was hospitalised following a bacterial infection and spent days inside an intensive care unit.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer was discovered unconscious in New York City on June 24th and was rushed to hospital where they discovered she was suffering from a bacterial infection. A few days later, her friend Rosie O’Donnell revealed Madonna had returned home and was “feeling good” despite the harrowing health ordeal.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna thanked her followers for their well-wishes and explained she’s “on the road to recovery”. The pop star began by writing: “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna then explained how she is prioritising family and health: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

She continued: “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

The 1980s phenomenon revealed the North American leg of her Celebration tour will no longer go ahead as planned and will be rescheduled at a later date. Instead, she plans to start the run of dates in Europe in October. She is due to play six dates at London’s O2 Arena.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M,” Madonna signed off her message by writing.

See the statement in full below.