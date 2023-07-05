Rosie O’Donnell provides update on Madonna’s health









The comedian Rosie O’Donnell has shared an update on the health of her friend Madonna after the pop star was recently hospitalised.

The family of 64-year-old pop sensation Madonna had previously revealed that they feared that they may lose her after she was hospitalised following a bacterial infection. However, it was since confirmed that the singer was recovering after spending several days in intensive care.

Madonna was discovered unconscious in New York City on Saturday, June 24th. Thereafter, she was rushed to hospital were she was treated in ICU. She was then diagnosed with suffering from a bacterial infection. Meanwhile, her forthcoming tour was delayed by her management.

Now, her friend O’Donnell has provided a further update. She shared a photo of the pair with the caption, “She is feeling good”. She then confirmed that Madonna was out of hospital with a second throwback photo to their time working together in the 1990s, and said, “She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.”

It is believed that Madonna was discharged from hospital on June 29th and is recovering well. Nevertheless, no further updates have been made regarding her tour.

In a statement regarding the tour postponement, her manager announced: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna is yet to speak publicly about the matter herself, however, many sources close to the singer have claimed that she was “rundown” and overworked in recent weeks and months.