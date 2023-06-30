Madonna “home and feeling better” after return from bacterial hospitalisation









Pop music legend Madonna is now recovering at home after returning from a period in hospital. Madonna had been taken to hospital after suffering a “serious bacterial infection”.

Now, a source had told Rolling Stone that the ‘Queen of Pop’ is now resting “at home and feeling better”. She is likely to continue her recovery at home over the next few days.

On Wednesday earlier this week, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary made a statement explaining that she had to spend several days at the Intensive Care Unit, but noted that a “full recovery was expected”.

Oseary then said that while Madonna’s health was certainly “improving”, doctors wanted to keep her “under medical care.” It now looks as though the doctors were happy enough for the pop icon to return home.

Madonna’s friends have also given an update on her current condition. Debi Mazar said that she was “on the mend”, while Rosie O’Donnell claimed that the singer is now “feeling good.” “Rest, restore, reboot! Strongest gal I know,” Mazar wrote on her Instagram.

Oseary had also noted that Madonna would have to “pause all commitments” to her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he wrote.

Madonna had written online that she was currently preparing for the tour: “The Calm Before The Storm. I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

See more