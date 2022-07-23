Luke Cave and Doublecream drop stellar debut single 'I Want To Be In It!'









Luke Cave and Doublecream - 'I Want To Be In It!' 7.7

South London has found itself yet another compelling act. Named Luke Cave and Doublecream, there’s genuine vaudevillian energy coursing through their work, and when taken in tandem with the evident glam influences, you get the sense that this band are the most refreshing act to imbue good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll in quite some time. With a narrative that stays genuine – alongside the theatrics and unfurling passion – this band displays a unique charm that is too often absent from the work of contemporary artists.

Whilst it would be easy to compare Luke Cave and Doublecream to the cerebral yet anxious works David Bowie delivered in the form of Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane, do not be fooled into thinking that the London quartet is a one-trick pony.

Within their sound, which I maintain is one of the most concise in the capital, are the retro-inclined sounds of groups such as Foxygen, The Lemon Twigs, and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, as well as the artful pop of Walt Disco. Added into the mix, and giving the band real versatility, are the intelligent lyrical flourishes and exalted instrumental movements of The Divine Comedy, a result that means that you never know what is up their sleeve.

Luke Cave and Doublecream are just the latest project to emerge from the South London creative collective The Mud Factory. Housed in a dingy pub basement, it is the perfect environment to hone a craft that is refined yet filthy, embodying the true essence of glam. Over the past 12 months, Cave and Co. have been turning heads in some of South London’s most cultish venues, creating a genuine buzz around their multifarious sound.

Tracking the band for the best part of a year, fans have been hotly anticipating the release of their music, and now, we’ve finally reached that point.

To kick things off, the band has dropped their debut single, ‘I Want To Be In It!’. An introspective rock number composed of expressive horns, soul-inspired guitar lines, and a catchy honky-tonk piano that drives the whole thing along, there are flecks of Faces’ Ooh La La, as well as the more stirring Divine Comedy moments that make for one hell of a ride.

The track is an exploration of egotism, identity, and the desire for success, and Cave’s characterised alter-ego leads the band on a journey throughout the track, as aspiration, toxicity, and self-denial all rear their heads and wrestle for superiority. The collection of themes effectively parodies the shallow motivations of anyone desperate to be a star, whether that be X Factor competitors or the most latest hot topic that advocates aesthetics over substance.

‘I Want To Be In It!’ is both boisterous and tender, a reflection of the panache that Cave and the band have. Featuring incisive lines such as “I want recognition more and more / I want cheers and tears and kisses at the curtain call” and “I want to grind the wheel till there’s nothing left”, you get the sense that London has found one of its most perceptive wordsmiths.

With a single release party scheduled for July 26th at Peckham Audio and a follow-up performance on August 5th at The Ivy House, do not miss your chance to see Luke Cave and Doublecream’s show in such an intimate setting. Mark my works, this time next year, it’s not going to be so easy.

Check out ‘I Want To Be In It!’ below.

