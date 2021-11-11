Lucy Dacus shares new electric version of 'Thumbs Again'









American indie rocker Lucy Dacus has just released a full-band electric version of the Home Video standout track, ‘Thumbs’.

Trading in the spacey synth pads for acoustic guitar, the new track takes the anxiety-filled family meetings of young love and ramps them up with a kinetic sense of energy. The song still retains its slow-burn balladry, but the added instrumentation provides a new weight to lines like “I imagine my thumbs on the irises / Pressing in until they burst.”

Dacus recently dissected the finer points of ‘Thumbs’ in her appearance on the Song Exploder podcast back in September. “I was nineteen and had a friend who was crying because she had just been on the phone and told me that her dad was in town. She hadn’t seen him for a really long, and I knew that he was a bad dude, and I just told her ‘I’m coming with you. You absolutely don’t have to do this alone.'”

Although Home Video deals with the trials and tribulations of romantic love at a young age, ‘Thumbs’ is a track that deals with platonic love and being the supportive figure in a friends life when they might not have the same support at home. It’s an arresting story song that only gets more powerful when Dacus plays it live, as she’s been doing on both her most recent tour for Home Video and in live shows predating the album as well.

Dacus has also recently announced a one-off reunion with her pals Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker as their supergroup, boygenius. As Dacus explains it, her bandmates played a significant role in bringing the song to life. “I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe and Julien encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019.

“Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I’m grateful for.” That request hasn’t necessarily been followed through on lately, as you can find plenty of great live footage of Dacus and her band bringing ‘Thumbs’ to life. At this point, it seems like it’s probably OK.

Check out the new version of ‘Thumbs’ down below.