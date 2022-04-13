Lucius claim they were unfairly credited by Harry Styles for ‘Treat People With Kindness’









The pop duo Lucius who feature on Harry Styles’ track ‘Treat People With Kindness’ have claimed that the former One Direction man did not credit them fairly for their work on the song.

The duo appear heavily in the chorus and while they are mentioned in the liner notes for the song, they were denied a featuring credit for their work.

Speaking to The LA Times, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe claimed, “We start the song, we sing every chorus, just us. We trade off the bridge. It is us and Harry Styles. Harry Styles and us.”

Wolfe continued: “It just hurt. Here was an opportunity to spread the love a little bit, which he purports to do all the time. And it could’ve really helped us. I’ve been to Harry shows and he’s always been very charming and kind. We’ve sung live with him.”

The duo have previously raised this with Styles’ management directly but they were informed that they did not intend to have any featuring credits on the record, thus, they would remove Lucius’ vocals if they weren’t happy with merely being mentioned in the liner notes.

In fact, Styles is yet to have any artists labelled as featured in his career to date. He is yet to comment on the issue himself.

