Lucius announce new album with first single ‘Next To Normal’









Lucius has announced the release of their new studio album, entitled Second Nature. The album is expected to be officially released on April 8th and is available for pre-order now.

The LP is the first for Lucius since 2018, putting an end to a quiet period for the band with only a couple of singles and collaborations released over the last three years.

This news comes with the release of the first single from the album, ‘Next to Normal’, which marks the first new material from Lucius since their collaboration with The War On Drugs on ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ in September last year.

Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, at the RCA Studio with a wealth of external collaboration from the likes of Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Rob Moose, Drew Erickson and Gabriel Cabezas, the album promises to be an earnest addition to the band’s strong back catalogue.

Brandi Carlile, who co-produced the album alongside Dave Cobb said of working with the band: “Lucius has been one of my favourite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power.”

She continued: “This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by ’80s and ’90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era – not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that’s what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don’t know if I’ve ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast.”

Listen to ‘Next To Normal’ below.