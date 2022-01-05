Watch The War on Drugs and Lucius join forces to perform 'I Don’t Live Here Anymore' on Ellen









On January 4th, The War On Drugs appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform the title track from their latest studio album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which was released back in October 2021. This unique performance sees Adam Granduciel and the gang joined by folk due Lucios on backing vocals.

The War On Drugs’ performance is especially significant because it is one of the last to feature on the long-running chat show before it comes to an end after 19 seasons. Announcing the news, DeGeneres, who has been hosting the show since 2003, said: “Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last.” The show has been accused of touting a “toxic work environment” in the past.

In a review of I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Far Out wrote: “What I Don’t Live Here Anymore provides [is] a fantastically produced, inedibly performed, occasionally transcendent work of ’80s-indebted synth-rock. Is it as emotionally affecting as some of their previous albums? I would argue no, but when it does hit those notes of loneliness and uncertainty, they hit as powerfully as any words that Granduciel has ever put to page. Is it yet another indie rock musician paying respect to the once-maligned, now-beloved style of peak synthesisers-era new wave? You bet.”

Speaking in an interview following the album’s release, Adam Ganduciel explained how I Don’t Live Here Anymore was the product of a period of personal growth: “I think there’s an affirmation almost in understanding you’re not perfect. Nobody is. you understand that you may be flawed, but you also understand what is true and important and at the end of the day only certain things really matter.”

The War On Drugs are set to embark on their headline tour across the UK and Ireland in April. You can check out the full schedule below:

The War On Drugs April 2022 tour

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 – London, The O2

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange