Brandi Carlisle performs 'Broken Horses' on her triumphant SNL debut









American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile appeared as the musical guest on Saturday’s (October 23) edition of Saturday Night Live. A huge evening for the artist, it was her debut on the iconic comedy show.

Toting her red Gretsch and wearing a shiny gold suit, Carlile’s performance was stellar. She delivered a version of her anthem ‘Broken Horses’, which is taken from her acclaimed latest album In These Silent Days. Returning for her encore, Carlile also offered a rendition of the album’s lead single, ‘Right On Time’.

This time, the set was darkened, and her suit was now black-and-white but nonetheless shimmering. She played the opening verse on piano, before jumping into the climax in a cappella form. Then, she returned to the guitar, and the rest of the band helped her bring it to a triumphant close.

In These Silent Days is Carlile’s seventh studio album. It was produced by the celebrated David Cobb and Shooter Jennings. It succeeds her Grammy-nominated, 2018 LP By The Way I Forgive You.

Earlier this month, Carlile made headlines when she made a bold claim to become the new Soundgarden vocalist. This came after she teamed up with the surviving three members of the band to perform a handful of their tracks in August. Soundgarden’s frontman, Chris Cornell, tragically committed suicide back in 2017.

Discussing the show with Rolling Stone, she said she wants it to become a permanent fixture in her career, adding that she “would make the time” to be Soundgarden’s vocalist.

“I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” she explained. “I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”

Carlile has been busy as of late. This year, she also appeared on Elton John‘s new album, The Lockdown Sessions. She featured on the country track, ‘Simple Things’.

Watch her performance of ‘Broken Horses’ below.