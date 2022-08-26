Luca Guadagnino claims cannibalism in new movie is coincidental amid Armie Hammer links









Shortly after the documentary exposing Armie Hammer’s supposed cannibal sex fantasy was revealed, his former director, Luca Guadagnino, released a glimpse of his upcoming cannibal sex fantasy movie.

Guadagnino has a new film coming soon, entitled Bones and All, and it will feature a former co-star of Hammer, Timothée Chalamet. The film has something of a cannibalistic nature, and the fact that its cast has links back to Hammer, coupled with the trailer being released to the Hammer documentary, has led to questions of what on earth is going on.

However, Guadagnino has recently come out fighting by saying that he didn’t even realise the connections until he went on social media and claims that the whole ordeal is a mere coincidence.

He said: “It didn’t dawn on me. I realised this afterwards when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media. Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent, and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say rather than things that have nothing to do with it.”

He added, “The muckraking of social media doesn’t address anything constructively, and the idea that this very profoundly important fight for equality can be misdirected in this way is something that frustrates me greatly. We mustn’t diminish that most important thing with this muckraking.”

Hammer appears to be excluded from working on any future Hollywood projects since the Discovery Plus documentary focuses on his strange sexual fantasies. His last film was Death on the Nile, which came out in 2022, but struggled commercially.