Luca Guadagnino says 'Bones and All' is not a cannibal story









When fans first heard about a reunion between Timothée Chalamet and Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, their excitement was immeasurable. Although it hasn’t matched the universal acclaim of their previous collaboration, Bones and All is garnering attention after its theatrical release last week.

Based on the eponymous novel by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All stars Chalamet alongside the promising Taylor Russell. They feature as a pair of young lovers with dangerous cannibalistic impulses embarking on a road trip fuelled by love, lust and flesh.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Guadagnino said: “[The audience] should hear first ‘love story’. They should hear first like a fable, like a dark fable about trying to thrive with love… Life is so unpredictable. And I decided since I couldn’t control the flow of life to surrender to it. And I was basically not planning on making… I wasn’t planning on making this movie.”

The director insisted that Bones and All is primarily a love story: “And this movie came to me, and when I read the script, I didn’t read it as a horror movie, I read it as a beautiful love story between two kids who are disenfranchised and burdened by a kind of nature that they cannot escape somehow.”

While talking about the hybrid approach to genre in the film, Guadagnino added: “That’s how I deciphered the book, the script. Yes, they’re cannibals, and yes, this must come across through the movie with darkness. But I wasn’t really thinking in terms of genre.”

Watch the new trailer here.