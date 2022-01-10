Los Campesinos release charity covers compilation









Los Campesinos! - 'Los Campesinos!' 7.4

Scottish DIY label Heavenly Creature Records has released a 28-track charity album of Los Campesinos tracks. Entitled Los Campesinos!, it was released on January 7th and is effectively a greatest hits record.

An eclectic mix of tracks, the record opens with a take on ‘Songs About Your Girlfriend’ by Belfast queer-punk outfit Strange New Places. There are also covers of tracks by How I Became Invisible, The Red Scare and Bingo Bronson.

The band took to their Twitter page to announce the album and said: “Thank you to Heavenly Creature Records and the artists for raising so much money for such an important org.”

“If you’ve not picked it up yet then please do grab the comp. We’ve been listening and smiling all day, feeling very good about this small band of ours,” they explained. Los Campesinos! is available for purchase now via the band’s Bandcamp page.

In true DIY style, all proceeds will go to Gendered Intelligence, a charity that campaigns to increase awareness of gender diversity issues and improve the experience of trans people. On the first day of sales, the record earned over £2000.

This is not the first compilation that Heavenly Creature Records has put out in celebration of an artist. In November, they released Sad Songs For Dirty Covers, celebrating American indie heroes, The National. They’ve also compiled an album of Frightened Rabbit covers to raise money for Tiny Changes.

Last year, Los Campesinos frontman Gareth David thanked streaming service Twitch for the band remaining relevant. “A couple of very famous Twitch streamers (are) fans of our band,” he revealed in an interview. “It’s been a nice organic growth, especially as we haven’t been able to play shows or record (due to Covid-19).”

Listen to ‘Songs About Your Girlfriend’ below.