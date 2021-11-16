Los Campesinos! announce exclusive anniversary vinyl reissues









Los Campesinos! have announced remastered vinyl reissues of their 2010 album Romance Is Boring and 2011 effort Hello Sadness. The band shared news of The Romance Is Boring reissue back in 2019, and both LPs are due to drop on February 18th, 2022, via Arts & Crafts.

The Romance is Boring reissue will comprise of 2xLPs pressed on gold vinyl and limited to only 1,500 copies. The physical edition will be accompanied by a digital download card that includes the 2010 Los Campesinos! four-track EP, All’s Well That Ends.

Both reissues are available for pre-order from the Los Campesinos! website. Those pre-orders will arrive with a copy of ‘The Universe Replied’: An Oral History of Romance Is Boring‘, an extensive, 35,000-word zine that will also feature conversations with the past and present members of the band and will include a selection of exclusive photographs and illustrations.

The Hello Sadness reissue, meanwhile, comes with new artwork and is pressed on transparent blue vinyl, again limited to just 1,000 copies. The Romance Is Boring and Hello Sadness re-releases follow reissues of Los Campesinos!’s first two albums Hold On Now, Youngster… and We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed, which were both released on vinyl back in 2018 and supported by a two-week tour to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary.

Self-described as ‘The UK’s First and Only Emo Band’, Los Campesinos! were formed at Cardiff University in 2006, and released their debut Hold On Now, Youngster… two years later in 2008, garnering a fanbase on Myspace and promptly earning a reputation as one of the UK’s most endearingly idiosyncratic cult bands.

In a statement released to their website, Los Campesinos write: “Since its original release the band’s membership has changed, beloved venues have closed, we are all far older and more jaded. But Hello Sadness still hurts. ‘The Black Bird, The Dark Slope’ swirls desperately, ‘Every Defeat a Divorce (Three Lions)’ serves as a reminder of the dust gathering thicker in the England men’s football team’s trophy cabinet, and we, Los Campesinos!’s ‘sad eyed children’, still hang on their every word.”