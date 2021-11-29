Memorial unveiled in hometown of late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson









A memorial to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman, Scott Hutchinson, has been announced. The memorial bench has been unveiled to the public in Selkirk lochside, Scotland, Hutchinson’s hometown. It has been brought to life by the leftover proceeds from another crowdfunded campaign that sought to build a Hutchinson memorial in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow.

On their Instagram account, the band said the memorial is a means for “family, friends and fans to find a moment of peace”. A part of the bench is adorned with a lyric from Frightened Rabbit’s 2008 track ‘Head Rolls Off’. It reads: “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to earth”.

Ade Cartwright, one of the designers of the bench, and the driving force behind the Glasgow campaign, said that the memorial is intended for “all those out there who have been touched by Scott’s lyrics and music, his humour and humanity”.

He explained that the tranquil beauty of Selkirk lochside is the perfect place to put headphones on and listen to music, all the while taking in the fresh air. He also added that it’s a perfect place to meet up with friends and celebrate Hutchinson’s life.

Tragically, Hutchinson passed away by suicide in 2018 after a protracted battle with depression and mental health struggles. In the wake of his death, Grant Hutchinson, Scott’s brother and the band’s drummer founded the charity Tiny Changes, which just so happened to take its name from the same set of lyrics inscribed on the bench.

This year, Tiny Changes launched a mental health fund, established to encourage creative ideas that will make “tiny changes” in the fight for equality and mental health support for young Scottish people.