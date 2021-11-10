Lorde postpones Australian and New Zealand world tour dates to 2023









Pop heroine Lorde has announced that she’s postponed the Australian and New Zealand legs of her Solar Power world tour to February and March 2023.

The tour was originally planned to start in New Zealand and Australia in March 2022 before continuing on a worldwide jaunt in April. However, the Oceania dates have now been pushed back due to the uncertainty around border restrictions and New Zealand’s recent outbreak of Covid-19.

Per a press release from Australian touring company, Frontier, both them and New Zealand company Eccles would need both countries’ borders to be fully open to citizens and non-citizens for the shows to go ahead, as the majority of Lorde’s crew are non-citizens and would require travel exemptions.

The touring companies have also claimed that they would need assurance from governments that there will be “limited or no quarantine”, as that is how the tour was planned.

“I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows. Starting the tour in New Zealand was always really important to me, and would have been a huge high,” Lorde explained in a statement.

“I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly.” She continued. “I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding.”

Alongside the reschedule dates comes additional shows at previously sold-out venues on the tour. This includes additional shows at Days Bay in Lower Hutt, New Zealand as well as Riverstage in Brisbane and Belvoir Amphitheatre in Perth, Australia. Pre-sale for the shows will begin on November 17 before general release on November 19.

Listen to ‘Fallen Fruit’ below.