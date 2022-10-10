Looking back at 35 years of Joel Schumacher's cult classic 'The Lost boys'









Vampires are icons in horror and Halloween-based film stories. These range from Tod Browning’s Universal classic Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, to Neil Jordan’s homoerotic Interview with the Vampire. Then there was the 1990s goth-inspired vampire hunter Blade, to the Twilight franchise that received criticism for its “watering down” of vampires. Overall, these mythical creatures are popular additions to dark stories.

There have been several different re-tellings of vampires throughout film history, as stemmed from the eras’ signature styles and tones, although the same foundation of fangs biting into mortal flesh for blood resides. However, when it comes to the horror gothic punky campness of the 1980s, one film hits the spot in portraying exactly how these immortal predators would look and act.

The Lost Boys is a 1987 American supernatural black comedy horror film directed by Joel Schumacher, working from Jeffrey Boam’s screenplay. The film has a talented ensemble cast of many ’80s icons such as Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, and countless others. The title is a reference to the Lost Boys in J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, putting a dark spin on how, like vampires, they never grow up.

The film follows Lucy and her two sons, Michael and Sam, moving to a small town in California. Soon, the two boys are sucked into the mysterious and dangerous world of bikers, vampires and vampire hunters. After the oldest son is tricked into joining a blood-sucking cult that feeds on the townsfolk, Sam befriends two teenage locals to hunt down the vampires, Van Hesling style.

The film was a huge success, opening at number two at the box office during its opening weekend. It had a domestic gross of over $5.2 million, going on to gross a domestic total of over $32.2 million against an $8.5 million budget. Not content with financial success, the project also won Best Horror Film at the 1987 Saturn Awards.

The film’s legacy also involves the development of vampirism representations in media. The mythographer A. Asbjørn Jøn discussed how The Lost Boys helped shift popular culture’s depictions of vampires by making them appear youthful and attractive, yet still maintaining the gory frights. To fit the ’80s underground image, these vampires wear leather jackets, bleach their mullet hair and ride motorcycles as they hunt for prey. Their pretty boy faces are then distorted by red eyes and sharp fangs. Ideas of this youthful reimagining have carried over to many modern vampire flicks. Before Edward Cullen, there was David Powers.

The Lost Boys remains a classic ’80s flick due to its distinct design, Thomas Newman’s era-defining soundtrack, and its balanced combination of horror and humour. Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who played lead vampire David Powers, said the elements “made a real imprint at the time, and it has stood the test of time — and that’s a real tribute to Joel Schumacher”.

The movie continues the be a go-to ’80s watch 35 years after release, as it’s considered some essential vampire material thanks to the vamps’ style and attitude. The evenly-distributed bloodshed, vampire-hunting trivia and eccentric characters make it both a timeless re-watch and a decent introduction for new horror fans. The film also receives love from a dedicated fanbase online.

The film’s critical and cult success swiftly resulted in a franchise with two sequels (Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost Boys: The Thirst) and two comic book series. In September 2021, it was announced a new instalment would be released. This is set to be directed by Jonathan Entwistle with a script by Randy McKinnon, starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell.

