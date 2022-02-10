Livestream to be held in celebration of Cliff Burton's 60th birthday









The annual celebration of the late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be celebrated this year via a live stream on what would have been the pioneering bassist’s 60th birthday.

Taking place today, February 10th, at 7pm PT, the Cliff Burton Day celebrations will be comprised of a host of huge names from the metal world and friends of Metallica, who all knew Burton and will share their stories of the late bassist. The event will be hosted by Nicholas Gomez.

The stellar cast includes Gary Holt of Exodus, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Mike Bordin of Faith No More, Big Mick, Metal Joe, Dan Riley, Brian Lew, Dean Delray, Brian Slagel, Canada Dave, and Connie Burton.

The event was announced via a post on Monday, February 7th, by Burton’s family. They also revealed that there will be some Cliff Burton Day merchandise on offer, including t-shirts and an action figure. All proceeds will be donated to The Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund. You can take and look and order the items here.

Tragically Burton died on September 27th, 1986, when Metallica’s tour bus crashed while the band were touring in Sweden. He played on the band’s iconic first three albums Kill’ Em All, Ride The Lightning and Master Of Puppets.

In other news, Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett has announced details of his debut EP, Portals. The four-track instrumental EP will be released on April 23rd via Blackened Recordings and features contributions from musicians such as Jon Theodore, Abraham Laboriel, Greg Fidelman, arranger Blake Neely and producer Bob Rock.

Portals was produced by Hammett himself, and the tracks were co-written alongside conductor Edwin Outwater, who contributed keyboards and led the orchestra on Portals. Hammett previously worked with Outwater on Metallica’s ‘S&M2’ shows back in 2019.

Listen to ‘Master of Puppets’ below.