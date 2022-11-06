Listen to the soundtrack of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'









The exhaustive soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been released, and it boasts a host of classics by American musician, “Weird Al” Yankovic.

A satire of the biopic genre, the film was directed by Eric Appel and stars former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as the titular musician in a loose retelling of his life. Elsewhere, Evan Rachel Wood plays Madonna, Rainn Wilson Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson Oprah Winfrey.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe discussed his initial thoughts about being picked by Yankovic to play him. He said: “When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited'”.

Strangely, Yankovic told Radcliffe that his appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2010 convinced him he was fit for the job. Radcliffe remembered: “I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna. I think she was like, ‘Who is this kid, and why is he singing all of ‘The Elements’? And I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it’. And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al. I can go to my grave with that”.

A synopsis for the film describes: “Weird tells the ‘true’ story of Alfred Matthew Yankovic – world famous as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic – his beginning interest in the accordion, his discovery by Dr. Demento, his support from Madonna, and his overall claim to fame. A satire of the biopic genre, the film intentionally exaggerates and downright fabricates moments in Yankovic’s life for comical effect.”

One of the film’s highlights is its number of Yankovic hits, including ‘Eat It’, ‘I Love Rocky Road’, ‘Amish Paradise’, ‘My Bologna’ and ‘Like A Surgeon’. A new song has also been written for the end credits, ‘Now You Know‘, rounding it out perfectly.

Check out the full soundtrack below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.