"Weird Al" Yankovic shares new song 'Now You Know'









Starting today, you can stream the new meta-biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the eccentric pop parodist, Weird originally sprung out of a fake trailer from comedy website Funny Or Die starring Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul back in 2010. Now, it’s a full movie, with a full soundtrack and everything.

On that soundtrack is a brand new Weird Al song, ‘Now You Know’. A summation of the entire film that plays over the end credits, ‘Now You Know’ features Yankovic in his wheelhouse, cranking out some sly digs at his own ridiculously over-the-top fake biopic. “There’s nothing left to hide, baby / How you like the real me?” Yankovic intones over a cheesy rock backing track.

Although it might seem like just another Weird Al track, ‘Now You Know’ marks something of a return for Yankovic. He hasn’t released a full studio album since 2014’s Mandatory Fun, his first number one album of his career, and has expressed reservations about releasing music in the traditional form in recent years.

In fact, besides the polka medley of Hamilton songs that he released in 2018, Yankovic hasn’t technically released a single since 2011’s Lady Gaga parody ‘Perform This Way’. Yankovic’s soundtrack appearances continue to grow, however: Yankovic had previously contributed the theme song to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie back in 2017.

‘Now You Know’ serves as the only original song to appear on the soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, so it’s probably safe to assume that Yankovic isn’t going full bore on new material. Still, it’s always a blessed day when we get a brand new “Weird Al” Yankovic song, so let’s enjoy ‘Now You Know’ for all it’s worth.

Check out ‘Now You Know’ down below.