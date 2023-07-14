Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed









A cause of death has been revealed for Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the singer died on January 12th, 2023, aged 54, from a small bowel obstruction.

The condition, known in technical terms as sequelae, is defined as “a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury”. In Presley’s case, “the obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago,” according to the coroner’s report.

“This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery,” Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Juan Carrillo adds.

Before Lisa Marie died six months ago, it was assumed she was suffering from cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the local hospital but passed shortly after.

Following Lisa Marie’s death, her mother, Priscilla, has been in the press as she launched legal action to determine the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee, instead placing Keough as the primary trustee.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Priscilla wrote in a statement days after filing the legal action. “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

However, despite Priscilla’s claims, Lisa Marie’s friends have claimed publicly that the late singer wanted her legacy and estate to be passed down to her children.

Joel Weinshaker, a manager at Elvis Presley Enterprises, discussed the case during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio. He said she was “quite certain” and “very direct” about her will.

“We discussed this many, many times [before] she passed, and that was always Riley and Ben,” he said of Lisa Marie’s children. “There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it the exact same way that she did. And obviously, when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley.”