Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dies aged 54









American singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday, January 12th, at the age of 54.

According to the latest reports, Presley was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her California house on Thursday morning. Although CPR and epinephrine were administered, Presley did not recover from the “full arrest” and succumbed to her condition.

Following the devastating news, Priscilla Presley released a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

The passing of Lisa Marie Presley comes as a shock since she recently made an appearance at the Golden Globes with her mother. At the event, Best Actor winner Austin Butler dedicated his Golden Globe to the Presley family: “Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Since the story broke, many prominent figures have come out with tributes to the late singer. Actor Marlee Matlin wrote: “I had the chance to know Cilla Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars, and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie.”

Billy Idol also shared a Twitter post: “Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000s. RIP”.

