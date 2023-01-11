Golden Globes 2023: The full list of winners

This year’s edition of the Golden Globes has highlighted some of the best films to have come out in 2022. Ranging from the wonderful existential action flick Everything Everywhere All at Once to Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, most of the winners definitely deserve recognition and acclaim for their brilliance.
Austin Butler received the award for Best Dramatic Performance for his rendition of Elvis Presley. In his acceptance speech, he thanked the music legend: “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much. The actor also pointed out his gratitude for Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.”
Michelle Yeoh deservedly won in the Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy category. She said: “It’s been an amazing journey, an incredible fight, to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it. This is for all the shoulders I stand, all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”
Ke Huy Quan also won the top prize for his supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and thanked Spielberg for his first role. The actor gushed: “I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you.”
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans ended up winning the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category, edging out critically acclaimed picks such as Elvis and Tár. The Banshees of Inisherin rightfully won the Best Comedy category, proving once again that McDonagh is a true master of his craft.
Check out the full list below.
The full list of winners at Golden Globes 2023:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans (WINNER)
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER)
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director — Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg,Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- ‘Carolina’, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- ‘Ciao Papa’, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- ‘Hold My Hand’, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
- ‘Lift Me Up’, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- ‘Naatu Naatu’, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon (WINNER)
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Henry Winkler, Barry
