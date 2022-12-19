Watch Austin Butler sing Elvis' 'Blue Christmas' on SNL









When Austin Butler was initially cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s latest biopic about the American icon, many fans were sceptical about the decision. However, Butler has proven that he is a top actor by delivering one of the strongest performances of his career.

Luhrmann’s interpretation of Elvis’ extensive mythology became a critical and commercial success, earning multiple accolades for Butler’s charming rendition of the star. In an interview with IndieWire, the director assured fans that they could expect a longer version of the film.

While talking about the rumoured director’s cut, Luhrmann said: “It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut. There’s a whole lot of material that adds up to four hours, but I have gone on record now to say not today, not tomorrow, but at some point, I would do [it].”

The filmmaker was also quick to heap praise on his star: “Austin did his concerts full out. He did all the numbers. Austin just did it, and it was an out-of-body experience to watch him do those full concerts, so one day, I will cut those full concerts together.”

During a recent SNL appearance, Butler again impressed audiences by playing Elvis. He performed a rendition of Elvis’ beloved Christmas song ‘Blue Christmas’ which was originally penned by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson. If you aren’t in the Christmas mood yet, this might change your mind.

Watch the clip below.