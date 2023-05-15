The line-up for Glastonbury’s Arcadia stage has been revealed









For this year’s Glastonbury Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 21st, Arcadia is back with its fire-breathing spider installation and a stacked lineup of electronic acts.

One of the most notable acts taking to the Arcadia stage is The Chemical Brothers, who were set to perform a DJ set there last year. However, when crew and band members came down with COVID-19, they were forced to pull out of multiple summer shows, including their illustrious Glastonbury slot.

However, if all goes to plan, the electronic duo will perform alongside the iconic spider, which will be powered by eco-friendly biofuels this year. Moreover, artists such as Wilkinson (featuring Adapt), Shy Fx (featuring Stamina MC) and Hybrid Minds (featuring Tempza) will also perform.

Additionally, Skepta, Floating Points, Dr Banana, Interplanetary Criminal and plenty more will perform on the stage throughout the festival, providing plenty of variety.

Recently, it was announced that a spectacular lineup is coming to the Woodsies stage (formally the John Peel stage), such as Slowdive, Hot Chip, Caroline Polachek, Phoenix, Shame and Working Men’s Club.

A statement from Glastonbury reads, “Although the Woodsies Stage takes a new name for 2023, it will offer the same raucous, effervescent and gloriously sweaty vibes it did when it was known as the John Peel and, before that, the New Bands Tent – With the same great team at the helm, they’ve delivered another fantastic line-up of both new and well-established acts.”