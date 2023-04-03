Glastonbury Festival secures long-term future at Worthy Farm









The famous Glastonbury Festival has secured its long-term future at Worthy Farm in Somerset after the local council approved permanent planning permission for the summertime event. The Glastonbury events company Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd has had rolling temporary permission since 2010.

That rolling agreement was set to expire next year, though, so Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd applied for permanent permission for the festival and smaller events in the hope they could “provide more certainty and additional flexibility” for the future of the iconic music and arts celebration.

Mendip District Council had advised Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd that extending the temporary agreement would not be allowed, and it went against the “best planning practice” that the national government advisers. It looks now that a permanent plan has been put in place, so Glastonbury Festival will take place each year at its usual famous location.

In addition to the festival, Worthy Farm will also host Pilton Party once a year, as well as camping events on years the festival takes a break. The new permission also allows the Pyramid Stage to be a permanent structure, built next to a building used for storage and recycling, as well as an area for the temporary festival workforce to be accommodated.