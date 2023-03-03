Glastonbury Festival announces 2023 lineup









The first round of the Glastonbury lineup for this year has now been announced and sees Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and the previously announced Elton John topping the bill for the 2023 iteration of the iconic music festival.

Alex Turner’s band will headline the Pyramid Stage for the third time and will be playing Friday night, while Guns N’ Roses will make their debut at Worthy Farm the following evening before Elton John will see out the festival’s proceedings on Sunday.

Prior to John playing his festival-closing set, Lil Nas X will play immediately before, while Wizkid and Lana Del Rey will both give headline performances over on the Other Stage. Elsewhere, throughout the festival, the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers will also play sets.

There has been a fair share of criticism pointed at the festival over the fact that all three headliners are all-male, all-white, but Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has defended her decision to book Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John at the top of the bill, explaining that she feels there is a “pipeline” problem in the music industry, preventing suitable headliner female artists from coming through.

“[We’re] entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender; it’s about every aspect of diversity,” Eavis told The Guardian. “We’re probably one of the only big shows that’s really focused on this.” Taylor Swift had been set to headline Glastonbury 2020, but her plans were dashed when the Covid pandemic struck.

Confirmed for Glastonbury 2023:

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou and Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Queens of the Stone Age

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens