Glastonbury announce line-up for new stage Woodsies









Glastonbury Festival has announced Hot Chip, Christine & The Queens and Phoenix as headline acts of the new Woodsies Stage.

The area was formerly called The John Peel Stage but changed names this year, with Emily Eavis saying she wanted more stages to be named after the fields they are situated in such as West Holts and Silver Hayes.“We’ve had 20 years of John Peel and it’s been an honour to use his name,” Eavis told The Guardan. Eavis added: “I haven’t got involved in that because it’s not our area. We’ve had a really good relationship with the Peel family and everyone’s on board.”

Other acts scheduled to appear on the stage include Caroline Polachek, Warpaint, Editors, Courteeners, Shame, Wunderhose, Working Men’s Club, Rina Sawayama, The Big Moon, Slowdive, The Last Dinner Party, Maneskin, Cat Burns, Pale Waves and more.

Last month it was confirmed that Glastonbury secured its long-term future at Worthy Farm in Somerset after the local council approved permanent planning permission for the summertime event. The events company Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd has been given rolling temporary permission since 2010, which was due to expire next year. In light of that, the company applied for permanent permission for the festival and smaller events in the hope they could “provide more certainty and additional flexibility”, which has been approved.

Glastonbury have also recently announced the full lineup schedule for Shangri-La. The exciting roster includes The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Nia Archives, Skindred, Cassyette, Flava D, Sam Divine, Empire State Bastard, Panic Shack, Lady Shaka, Craig Charles and Friends and more.

See more Woodsies – Glastonbury's vibrant & verdant new area in the NW Corner. For visceral live music, convivial campfires and enchanting treetop escapes. pic.twitter.com/SfOTeOiqMw — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 12, 2023