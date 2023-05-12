Glastonbury 2023 reveals Shangri-La line-up









The organisers of Glastonbury Festival have announced the full lineup schedule for Shangri-La. The exciting roster includes The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Nia Archives, Skindred, Cassyette, Flava D, Sam Divine, Empire State Bastard, Panic Shack, Lady Shaka, Craig Charles and Friends and more.

This year, the Somerset party will take place from June 23rd to 25th. Each night of the festival, Shangri-La will offer a mix of genres designed to keep campers dancing to the wee small hours. The Twitter post announcing the Shangri-La lineup was captioned: “The incredible @ShangrilaGlasto is back with a vibrant lineup for Glastonbury 2023!”

The news was announced under the 2023 theme of “Everything Must Go,” with artists announced across five stages: Nowhere, Truth, Nomad, Platform 23 and Sistxrhood. See the official lineup posters below.

As Glastonbury Festival organisers have said on their social media addresses of late, the area at Worthy Farm is dedicated to “holding a mirror up to the masses. Creating conversations, expanding minds & opening hearts. Motivating people in politics & play.”

Back in March, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses were confirmed as the remaining two headliners for Glastonbury 2023, joining Elton John, who was announced early last autumn.

Other confirmed artists include Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Wizkid, Cat Stevens, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

See more Everything Must Go pic.twitter.com/8ZNzLVIeHc — Shangri-La Glasto (@ShangrilaGlasto) May 11, 2023