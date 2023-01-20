Duff McKagan self-confirms Guns N’ Roses for Glastonbury Festival 2023









Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan seems to have self-confirmed that the legendary rock group will headline the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. The American heavy rockers have been strongly rumoured to take one of the headline slots at the Pyramid Stage over the past few months. So far, Elton John is the only confirmed headliner.

During his SiriusXM radio show, Three Chords & The Truth, McKagan recently discussed Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming summer plans, which include a confirmed concert at London’s Hyde Park just one week after Glastonbury.

While discussing the band’s plans, McKagan mentioned the Hyde Park concert before adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He gave no further information, and it’s unknown whether this was an intentional news slip or a regretful bean-spilling.

Besides Elton John, no other acts have yet been confirmed for Glastonbury 2023. eFestivals’ line-up odds page currently lists Arctic Monkeys as the most likely remaining headliner. Other names floating around include Pulp, Roxy Music, Madonna and Fatboy Slim, among many others.

Usually, the first thick wave of line-up announcements arrives around March, so there could be a little wait before we find out who takes the remaining headline slot and the coveted Legend’s Slot.

Tickets for this year’s Glastonbury festival sold out almost instantly last October. General sale tickets were hastily snapped up within an hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes as eager music fans frantically tapped their refresh buttons. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

Last year’s Glastonbury festival was highlighted by a multi-era-spanning set from surviving Beatle Paul McCartney and an evocative closing set from Kendrick Lamar on the Sunday. In an announcement following the festival, Emily Eavis, the head organiser, stated: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special. It surely was the best one yet”.

See some of the highlights below.