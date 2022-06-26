Glastonbury 2022: Watch Paul McCartney virtually duet with John Lennon









Paul McCartney created one of the most iconic eye-watering Glastonbury moments as he duetted live with John Lennon thanks to the virtual capabilities of technology.

The Beatles star had already welcomed Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen onto. the stage before things got a little cosmic and fans were rendered with wet collars.

Thanks to the wonders of technology, ‘Macca’ graced the Glastonbury crowd with a rousing rendition of The Beatles number ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’.

“I’ve got a special little thing here,” McCartney said to a perked-up audience. “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with Lennon on tour. He said do you fancy that?”

“That’s so special for me man,” McCartney said following the collaboration. “I know it’s virtual but come on – it’s John. We’re back together.” Lo and behold they were in a roundabout way and they were as brilliant as ever.

You can check out the virtual performance of ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ below.

