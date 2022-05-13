Lindsey Buckingham postpones tour after contracting Covid-19









Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was co-frontman of Fleetwood Mac from 1975 until 1987 and re-joined them intermittently over the years until he was asked to leave the band in 2018. Since then, Buckingham has returned to his solo career, although European fans hoping to hear the guitarist rip through his instrument will be sorely disappointed.

Buckingham has announced that he won’t be able to tour this part of the world for the moment as he recovers from Covid-19. “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the postponement of Lindsey’s European tour,” his management wrote in a post issued to social media. “Along with other members of his band and crew, Lindsey contracted Covid-19 at the end of his latest North American tour, forcing that to end prematurely.”

In the statement, the management highlighted the fact that the guitarist was anxious to perform in Europe as a solo artist, but he’s unable to commit at this precarious juncture of time. The European dates will likely be rescheduled in the future, when it’s possible to do so. The setlist should contain a mixture of solo and Fleetwood Mac tunes in the mixture.

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac on the proviso that his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks join as well. The pair of them duetted on the barrelling ‘The Chain’, which featured on the multi-million selling Rumours. The pair enjoyed a virulent relationship, which was documented on anthems ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Dreams’.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood has said that he’s open to Buckingham re-joining the band in the hope of bringing some sort of closure. The percussionist claims that he would like to heal some of the wounds, in the hope of wrapping up their collective mythology.

In the same interview, Buckingham said that he would like to sort out the differences with Nicks, for them as well as their fans. Fleetwood Mac has used Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn in his place since 2018.

